Former Sawyer Superintendent Guilty of Sex Crimes Wants Electronics Returned

Soper says since the trial is over, the state should return a computer, iPad and a cellphone to his family members

by TJ Nelson

A former school superintendent in Sawyer who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three teenage boys wants his electronics returned.

Charles Soper argued in court Tuesday that the state should return a computer, an iPad and a cellphone to his family so they can sell or use the devices.

A Ward County deputy state’s attorney argued the computer and iPad both contain child porn and should be destroyed.

The Minot Police Department wants to keep Soper’s cellphone to use as a training tool.

Soper resigned from the school after his arrest in 2015.

He is serving 35 years in prison for the sex crimes.

Related Post

Former Grand Forks Teacher Expected to Plead Guilt...
Fargo Teen Changes Plea in Sex Assault Case
Former Grand Forks Teacher Admits to Sexual Relati...
South Dakota Lawmaker Resigns Over Sex Scandal

You Might Like

Mary Tyler Moore Dies at Age of 80

  A spokesperson for Mary Tyler Moore says the iconic actress has passed away. Moore is well-known for many projects including "The Dick Van Dyke Show", "Ordinary People" (which earned her a Best Actress Academy Award nomination) and her beloved "The… continue reading ›