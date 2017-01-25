Former Sawyer Superintendent Guilty of Sex Crimes Wants Electronics Returned

Soper says since the trial is over, the state should return a computer, iPad and a cellphone to his family members

by TJ Nelson

A former school superintendent in Sawyer who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three teenage boys wants his electronics returned.

Charles Soper argued in court Tuesday that the state should return a computer, an iPad and a cellphone to his family so they can sell or use the devices.

A Ward County deputy state’s attorney argued the computer and iPad both contain child porn and should be destroyed.

The Minot Police Department wants to keep Soper’s cellphone to use as a training tool.

Soper resigned from the school after his arrest in 2015.

He is serving 35 years in prison for the sex crimes.