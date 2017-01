Arctic Cat Sold To Rhode Island Company

by Joe Radske

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – Arctic Cat has been sold. The Twin Cities-based snowmobile and ATV manufacturer has been sold to Rhode Island-based Textron for $247-million.

Arctic Cat employs 1,600 people and has its manufacturing plant in Thief River Falls. The company also has an engine plant in St. Cloud.

Textron builds golf carts and other utility-type vehicles. Its aviation brands include Bell Helicopter, Cessna and Beechcraft.

Arctic Cat was founded in 1960 and was originally based in Thief River Falls.