Cookie Time! Girl Scouts Preparing For Cookie-Selling Season

Cookies Go On Sale Locally February 3rd

by Adam Ladwig

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks to Jen Jamieson with Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon about the upcoming Girl Scout Cookie season.

To celebrate 100 years of selling cookies, the Girl Scouts are releasing a new flavor this year, S’mores.

Scouts start selling cookies locally February 3rd. Find out where you can buy them on the Girl Scout cookie finder website.