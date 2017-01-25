Mary Tyler Moore Dies at Age of 80

Moore earned an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in "Ordinary People"

by Erin Wencl

A spokesperson for Mary Tyler Moore says the iconic actress has passed away.

Moore is well-known for many projects including “The Dick Van Dyke Show”, “Ordinary People” (which earned her a Best Actress Academy Award) and her beloved “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” that lasted seven seasons and ended in 1977.

She was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at the age of 33 and became an international spokesperson for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

