Officers Around the Country Pay Respects to Fallen Rolette County Deputy

After giving the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty last Thurday, officers from around the country are paying their respects

by Jake Stofan

Funeral services were held for the Rolette County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty last Thursday.

The service for Colt Allery was held at Turtle Mountain Community College in Belcourt.

“Colt was a son, grandson, fiancé, and a parent,” said Rolette County Sheriff, Gerald Medrud. “If you ever knew him, he had the natural ability to light up a room and he’d make you smile before the end of the conversation.”

Governor Burgum spoke to the courage and great sacrifice law enforcement officers make to protect their communities.

“We all want to live in a world where people abide by the law because they believe in community,” he said with a quiver in his voice. “But sadly, we do not yet live in such a world. We do however, live in a world where there’s a coterie of extraordinary men and women who have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of law and order.”

Those who stood up to talk about the slain deputy couldn’t help but say Allery was taken too soon.

Sheriff Medrud said while Allery’s life was cut short, he didn’t leave unfulfilled.

“Colt was a kind soul,” he said. “He had a warm heart and he was a hard worker when it came to law enforcement.” He had a great future ahead of himself. In our eyes, Colt was taken from this earth way too soon. But in God’s eyes, Colt accomplished what he was put on this earth to do.”

The overflow crowd included more than 1,200 law enforcement members from around the country.

Police officers from as far as New York came to the funeral service to pay their respects to one of their own.

“We’re all part of a family,” Sheriff Medrud added. “With that, Colt Allery will always be part of our family.”

At 29-years-old, Allery leaves behind five children.