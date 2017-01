Racking Up The Retail Sales

The customer is always right. Even when he's an elk?

by Emily Welker

They say the customer is always right, and a gift shop owner in one of Colorado’s most popular tourist destinations decided to put that truism to the test recently when one of the “shoppers” at his Estes Park store went, ahem, a little wild.

He didn’t bat an eyelash when this 900-pound plus elk strolled into his store for a little browsing. Instead, he picked up his smartphone and got it all on tape.