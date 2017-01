Authorities Find Suspects Hiding Near A Business And In A Dumpster

Arrested In Mapleton

by TJ Nelson

It’s a good thing authorities checked a dumpster in Mapleton.

That is where they found one of two suspects accused of breaking into a vehicle in rural West Fargo on Tuesday afternoon.

They arrested Clarissa Belgarde, 40, after finding her in the dumpster.

An accomplice, Steven Summers, 28, was found hiding near a business.

Belgarde and Summers are both accused of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft of property and possession of meth.