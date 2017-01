Couple Busted For Selling Heroin

Arrested In Grand Forks Hotel

by TJ Nelson

A woman and man from Grand Forks are accused of selling heroin and face a long list of drug charges after being arrested at a hotel.

Michelle McCauley, 30, faces seven felony drug counts and eight charges in total.

Ian Noack, 33, is charged with nine felony drug counts and ten charges in total.

Noack was arrested on drug charges and pleaded guilty to them in both 2014 and 2015.

McCauley also pleaded guilty to heroin charges in 2015.