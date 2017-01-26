Devils Lake Basin Could See Significant Flooding This Spring

National Weather Service Spring Flood Outlook

by TJ Nelson

The first spring flood outlook of the year is out and there is a threat of significant flooding for the Devils Lake basin.

The National Weather Service says the wet summer and fall along with high winter snowpack has set the stage for near record runoff into the lakes.

Devils Lake and Stump Lake could rise between three and four feet above current levels.

It would be close to the record level set back in 2011.

The risk of moderate to major flooding across the northern Red River Valley is high.

The risk in the southern valley is lower due to a lack of snowpack and drier soil.