Fargo Fire Department’s Captain Retires After 30 Years

Captain Ellis Aakre says he's "really appreciated the years"

by Nick Broadway

A Fargo Fire Captain retires after 30 years of serving the community.

Firefighters and law enforcement members joined Ellis Aakre and his family to celebrate his time with the department.

Aakre started working with the department on January 26th, 1987, saying it was the best decision he’s ever made.

He says he has many projects to look forward to, such as helping with steam threshers.

“I’ve really appreciated the years,” said Aakre. “The City of Fargo, the Fire Department has been great to me and I’ve really enjoyed the career I had with them.”

Aakre says he’s also happy to be able to spend more time with his six grandchildren.