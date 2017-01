Lockdown For Most Of The Day At Horace Elementary School

Possible Misconduct By Staff Member

by TJ Nelson

An administrative lockdown for most of the day at Horace Elementary School.

West Fargo school administrators and Cass County Sheriff’s Office say it involved the possible misconduct of a staff member.

A school district spokeswoman says it was a personnel matter that did not involve children and the students were safe at all times.

A sheriff’s office detective says he can’t release any information saying the investigation is in the early stages.