Man Gets Life For Heroin Ring In FM Metro

Distributed And Sold Drugs From Minneapolis

by TJ Nelson

A Minneapolis man gets life in prison for a heroin selling operation in the FM metro.

Michael Modisett, 34, was found guilty in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin.

Modisett was accused of supplying and selling the drug to people in the Fargo-Moorhead area in late 2012.

A total of eight people have been convicted for their roles in the drug conspiracy.