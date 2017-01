Pet Connection: Meet Mavis

She's a heeler and an appealer.

by Emily Welker

Mavis is only about a year old and she’s only been in foster care about a week since being sprung from the slammer — er, pound. But this smart, sweet and savvy heeler pup can already sit and take treats nicely, and gets along well with cats and kids. She can even herd your toddler for you!