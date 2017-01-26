University of North Dakota Moving Conferences for Basketball, Football

The University of North Dakota is moving its basketball teams to the Summit League and its football team to the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

by Joe Radske

The programs currently compete in the Big Sky Conference. UND President Mark Kennedy and Athletics Director Brian Faison say the move to the Summit League in 2018 and to the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2020 will cut down on travel and renew rivalries, such as with North Dakota State.

The Big Sky issued a statement saying it understands and supports UND’s decision.

UND’s cross country, track, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball programs also will move to the Summit League.

UND’s powerhouse men’s hockey program will remain in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.