Davies Boys and Girls Basketball each Grab 34-Point Win Eagles Girls beat South 71-37, Eagles Boys win 92-58 January 27, 2017 by Keith Albertson Watch the video to see highlights from Davies' boys and girls basketball teams as they each beat Fargo South, as seen on KVRR Sports.