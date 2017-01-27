What to Expect with UND’s Move from Big Sky

The Fighting Hawks will Join the Summit League MVFC

by Keith Albertson

Watch the video as KVRR Sports’ Keith Albertson and Jeremy Klein break down what UND’s move from the Big Sky means for the University.

Related Post

Hooker Leads North Dakota Past Northern Arizona
Werner’s Clutch Free Throws Lead NDSU to 4-0...
Women’s Basketball: Coyotes Down Bison; Hawk...
NDSU Women Pick up Third Win in a Row

You Might Like