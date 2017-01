LIVE: How Cocoa Cook-Off Champ 2016 Preps For the Frostival

Frostival 2016 Cocoa Cook-Off Champ, Nichole Hensen, Teaches Us Her Hot Cocoa Tips

by Jackie Kelly

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks with Nichole Hensen of Nichole’s Fine Pastry in Fargo on how she makes hot chocolate.

Hensen will be competing again this year in the Frostival’s cocoa cook-off.

More information about the Frostival can be found on their website here.