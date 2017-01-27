Sneak Peak at the Frostival Ice Sculptures

There's a wide range of creative projects coming together at the Hjemkomst Center

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D. — The second annual F–M Frostival kicked off Friday, but before the celebration began snow carvers were hard at work getting their sculptures in shape.

Outside of the Hjemkomst Center among various piles of snow, a variety of artistic forms were taking shape. Some are abstract, others practical like an Igloo. The pieces of frosted art are being built as an attraction for the Frostival. Sculptor David Swenson has been working on his piece for about a week now.

“It’s very similar to how you would plan out a regular sculpture. If you’re carving wood, or stone, or plaster you cube it out and you put a grid on it and you draw and plan,” said Swenson.

Swenson said his sculpture of the Birkebeiner should be completed sometime Saturday afternoon. To see him and other sculptors at work you can stop by the Hjemkomst Center this weekend during the Frostival.