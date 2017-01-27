West Fargo Police Chief Considering Severance Agreement

FARGO (KFGO) – The police chief of West Fargo says he still doesn’t know exactly why the city wants him out.
Mike Reitan is considering whether he’ll accept a three-month severance agreement. He’s on paid leave with the separation package or his firing the only apparent options. Reitain, on KFGO News & Views, says there’s more to it than people have been told.
Some police department employees say Reitan has created a hostile and intimidating work environment. Reitan says he tried to answer any concerns by completing executive management training and a skills leadership course.
Mayor Rich Mattern says every employee in the department has been interviewed and a final report on the decision to fire Reitan should be released next week.
