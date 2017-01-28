The City of Fargo Works with the Community to Plan Future Expansions

A masterplan is in the works of how to expand the city

by Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D. — The City of Fargo is working with the community to add expansions all throughout town.

City workers are putting together a downtown master plan after spending the summer collecting data. A set-up was mapped out for the community to share ideas of how they would like to see the city expand.

They are working on adding more parking spots, transit and other redevelopment.

“We have a great downtown with Broadway and a lot of the shops and restaurants that are coming,” said Derrick LaPoint, planner with the City of Fargo, “but there’s a lot to build off of, a lot to grow. So really having a blueprint and a plan that really lays the foundation, we have something to really strive for.”

The City of Fargo hopes to have a rough draft by this spring and a final plan by summer.