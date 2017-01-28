No Fish Caught Again at the Frosty Bobber Winter Carnival

After being revitalized last year the East Grand Forks Community event is back again

by Jake Stofan

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — Fargo isn’t the only city in the valley throwing a winter celebration this weekend.

The Frosty Bobber Winter Carnival began back in the 1990’s and after a few years on hiatus, the Greater Grand Forks Young Professionals brought it back last year.

The event has cardboard sledding, a chili feed and carriage rides, but their main attraction is the ice fishing competition. Grand prizes valued at $800 go to the team with the biggest fish…that is, if anyone manages to catch one.

“That’s kind of the joke behind the whole ice fishing event,” said Tim Lindquist, event organizer. “I think out of all the years that it’s run, just maybe a handful of fish have actually been caught. It’s really just to get people outside, get people out into the community and just to hang out and have some fun.”

Since no fish were caught this year, the prizes were raffled out.