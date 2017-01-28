KVRR’s Weekend Crew Takes on the Cardboard Sled Race

Three members of KVRR's weekend staff duke it out on the slopes

by Nick Broadway

FARGO, N.D. — It’s the race of the century.

Three members of KVRR’s Weekend Crew took to the hills in their very own structurally sound cardboard sleds.

Competitor One: Nick “Potato Man” Broadway, Weekend Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist.

Competitor Two: Jason “The Action” Cerjak, Weekend Meteorologist and Reporter.

Competitor Three: Jake “Stofers” Stofan, Multi-Media Journalist on weekdays and weekends.

Competitor Four: Travis “The Other Fox” Hopkins, surprise challenger from Fargo’s classic rock station.

Only one news and/or weather man can become the winner.

Watch the video to see who wins.

Special thanks to Travis Hopkins from 107.9 The Fox for racing with us.