Delta Grounds Domestic Flights

Company Dealing With Automation Issues

by TJ Nelson

Delta has grounded its domestic flights because of “automation issues.”

That’s according to an advisory by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is “working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers.”

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

Flights currently in the air will continue to their destinations.

Hector International Airport in Fargo reported two Delta flights were scheduled from Minneapolis Sunday night.

One was expected at 10 the other at 11:30 but both were listed as “Delayed” at 10 p.m.