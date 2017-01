Officer Hurt During Traffic Stop

White Earth Police Department

by TJ Nelson

A White Earth Police officer was hurt after his vehicle was hit during a traffic stop.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9 o’clock last night on Highway 59 in Waubun.

63-year-old Karen Jones of White Earth lost control on the icy road and spun into the officer’s vehicle.

The officer has non-life threatening injuries.

Jones and her passenger were not hurt.