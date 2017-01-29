President Trump’s Executive Order On Immigration Draws Sharp Criticism And Protests

Bans Immigrants And Refugees From Seven Muslim-Majority Countries

by TJ Nelson

Several hundred people gathered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to protest President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The demonstration was one of many across the country.

Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan says the protesters had a permit to be outside, but moved into the terminal at about 2:15 p.m. He says some airlines shut down ticketing counters near the demonstration because of noise. The protesters dispersed at about 3:40 p.m.

Two people were arrested at the protest. One male was arrested after sitting in the roadway and refusing to move, and a second male was arrested toward the end of the protest for refusing to leave.

Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, both Democrats, denounced the Republican president’s executive order.

Franken said it will hurt the United States.

Klobuchar called it irresponsible and unconscionable.

North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp, also a Democrat, responded on social media.

Heitkamp wrote in part: “We absolutely need to make sure Americans are safe through tough, smart national security strategies. Instead, President Trump’s ban and requirement of a religious test puts Americans’ safety at risk. The ban hurts us in the war against ISIS. It isolates Muslims living in the U.S. who help root out potential terrorists.”

Republican Senator John Hoeven has not yet issued a statement on the ban.

UND has issued a warning to its International students, faculty and staff not to travel outside the United States, at least for the time being.

The precaution, issued in an e-mail from UND’s International Center, is directed at those on the campus who are from the seven Muslim-majority countries named in the president’s executive order.

The e-mail says international students should not travel outside the country, even to Canada, until it can be determined “the actual ramifications” of the executive order.