Stabbing Investigation in Moorhead

by Joe Radske

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are investigating a stabbing on the north side of the city Saturday night.

It happened at the Mobile Manor Trailer Court at 15th Avenue and 11th Street.

The victim received multiple strab wounds. A condition is not available.

Police say there’s been no arrest and there is no threat to the public.