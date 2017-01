UND International Students Advised Not to Travel

UND issues a warning to its International students to not travel outside of the U.S.

by Alison Voorhees

UND has issued a warning to its International students, faculty and staff not to travel outside the United States, at least for the time being.

The precaution, issued in an e-mail from UND’s International Center, is directed at those on the campus who are from the seven Muslim-majority countries named in President Trump’s executive order.

The e-mail says international students should not travel outside the country, even to Canada, until it can be determined “the actual ramifications” of the executive order.