White Earth Police officer is injured after his vehicle gets hit along an icy highway

by Alison Voorhees

A White Earth Police officer was hurt after his vehicle was hit during a traffic stop.

Minnesota State patrol says it happened around 9 o’clock last night on Highway 59 in Waubun.

Sixty-three-year-old Karen Jones, of White Earth, lost control on the icy road and spun into the officer’s vehicle.

The officer has non-life threatening injuries. Jones and her passenger were not hurt.