Bison Basketball Prepares for IUPUI Following Break

NDSU: 7-1 in the Summit League travels to Indianapolis to play IUPUI Wednesday.

by Mike McCann

Courtesy NDSU Athletics

The North Dakota State men’s basketball team (15-6, 7-1) travels to Indianapolis to take on the IUPUI Jaguars (9-14, 3-6) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to open the second half of Summit League play. The Bison pulled out a 93-89 victory over IUPUI in Fargo on Jan. 5 this season.

Feb. 1 at IUPUI 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT ESPN3