Chamber of Commerce Releases 2017 Metro Profile Report

by Shiina LoSciuto

The cost of living in the FM area is 1.6% less than the national average according to the 2017 Metro Profile.

Every year, the The Chamber of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo sends a directory to each of its members.

The book includes both phone numbers of organizations in the chamber, as well as different demographic studies.

This year’s book says the average household income in Fargo is just under $70,000 and men outnumber women in the metro by 0.6%.

“Along with some other information that is pertinent to the members,” explained President Craig Whitney, “it’s a great way for them to represent the chamber and for them to thank those members for being a part of the Chamber because we very much appreciate that.”

The directory is meant to connect different businesses.

The local chamber has more members than any other in both North Dakota and Minnesota.