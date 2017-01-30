Fargo Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Co-Worker

Michael Truelove is guilty of sexual assault, terrorizing, aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency call

by TJ Nelson

A Fargo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at his apartment in 2015.

Michael Truelove, 25, was found guilty last September of four counts: gross sexual imposition, terrorizing, aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency call.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting a female co-worker.

Police say Truelove emerged from the bathroom naked and sexually assaulted the woman as she screamed for help.

He also hung up her phone when she tried to call 911.