Minnesota Homeowner Charged After Fatal Shooting of Suspected Burglar

Embertson was shot in the pelvis as he and two others tried driving away from the Minnesota man's home

by TJ Nelson

A homeowner southwest of the Twin Cities has been charged with manslaughter after he shot at suspected burglars driving away from his house.

David Pettersen, 65, of rural Madelia, was charged in the death Saturday of 19-year-old Nicholas Embertson, of Madelia.

Pettersen told a sheriff’s deputy he was still in bed when he heard someone attempting to open the door to his house.

He then said he grabbed his gun and fired at the car as it was leaving the house about 7 a.m.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office says one of the responding deputies found the car about two miles from Pettersen’s home parked on the shoulder of the road with three men inside, including Embertson, who died later at a hospital.

Bail was set at $100,000, but Pettersen was released without having to post bail after agreeing to several conditions.