North Dakota Falls in USCHO Poll After Series Split
UND ranked 13th as they prepare to host SCSU.
Courtesy UND Athletics
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota men’s hockey team held its ground in one national poll and dipped one spot in another following a National Collegiate Hockey Conference split at Colorado College last weekend.
North Dakota remained No. 12 in today’s USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll, while dropping one spot to No. 13 in the USCHO.com rankings that were also released today. The Fighting Hawks defeated unranked CC 5-2 last Friday before falling 3-0 on Saturday.
Minnesota Duluth topped both national polls after overtaking Boston University in the USCHO rankings.
UND will host unranked St. Cloud State Feb. 3-4 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
|USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll
|Rk.
|School (1st-place votes)
|Record
|Pts.
|PR
|1.
|Minnesota Duluth (46)
|17-5-4
|996
|2
|2.
|Denver (3)
|18-6-4
|947
|3
|3.
|Boston University
|17-7-2
|888
|1
|4.
|Union (1)
|18-6-2
|777
|5
|5.
|Harvard
|14-5-2
|749
|9
|6.
|Penn State
|16-4-2
|739
|4
|7.
|Minnesota
|15-7-2
|716
|6
|8.
|Boston College
|17-9-2
|605
|13
|9.
|Western Michigan
|14-7-3
|596
|10
|10.
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|15-9-3
|564
|7
|11.
|Ohio State
|12-6-6
|497
|8
|12.
|Vermont
|16-8-2
|421
|11
|13.
|North Dakota
|14-10-3
|419
|12
|14.
|St. Lawrence
|15-7-6
|416
|16
|15.
|Providence
|14-8-4
|280
|19
|16.
|Cornell
|12-6-2
|244
|14
|17.
|Notre Dame
|14-9-3
|221
|15
|18.
|Wisconsin
|13-8-1
|93
|NR
|19.
|Quinnipiac
|14-11-2
|81
|17
|20.
|Michigan Tech
|16-9-7
|73
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Air Force 51, Omaha 41, St. Cloud State 36, Bemidji State 30,
Minnesota State 13, Yale 4, Miami 3.
|USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll
|Rk.
|School (1st-place votes)
|Record
|Pts.
|PR
|1.
|Minnesota Duluth (30)
|17-5-4
|506
|1
|2.
|Denver (4)
|18-6-4
|472
|3
|3.
|Boston University
|17-7-2
|437
|2
|4.
|Penn State
|16-4-2
|363
|4
|5.
|Union
|18-6-2
|349
|5
|6.
|Harvard
|14-5-2
|329
|9
|7.
|Minnesota
|15-7-2
|321
|6
|8.
|Boston College
|17-9-2
|249
|11
|9.
|Western Michigan
|14-7-3
|244
|10
|10.
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|15-9-3
|198
|7
|11.
|Ohio State
|12-6-6
|176
|8
|12.
|North Dakota
|14-10-3
|135
|12
|13.
|Vermont
|16-8-2
|111
|13
|14.
|St. Lawrence
|15-7-6
|97
|NR
|15.
|Providence
|14-8-4
|51
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Cornell 19, Notre Dame 16, St. Cloud State 3,
Wisconsin 2, Quinnipiac 1.