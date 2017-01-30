North Dakota Falls in USCHO Poll After Series Split

UND ranked 13th as they prepare to host SCSU.

by Mike McCann

Courtesy UND Athletics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota men’s hockey team held its ground in one national poll and dipped one spot in another following a National Collegiate Hockey Conference split at Colorado College last weekend.

North Dakota remained No. 12 in today’s USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll, while dropping one spot to No. 13 in the USCHO.com rankings that were also released today. The Fighting Hawks defeated unranked CC 5-2 last Friday before falling 3-0 on Saturday.

Minnesota Duluth topped both national polls after overtaking Boston University in the USCHO rankings.

UND will host unranked St. Cloud State Feb. 3-4 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll
Rk. School (1st-place votes) Record Pts. PR
1. Minnesota Duluth (46) 17-5-4 996 2
2. Denver (3) 18-6-4 947 3
3. Boston University 17-7-2 888 1
4. Union (1) 18-6-2 777 5
5. Harvard 14-5-2 749 9
6. Penn State 16-4-2 739 4
7. Minnesota 15-7-2 716 6
8. Boston College 17-9-2 605 13
9. Western Michigan 14-7-3 596 10
10. Massachusetts-Lowell 15-9-3 564 7
11. Ohio State 12-6-6 497 8
12. Vermont 16-8-2 421 11
13. North Dakota 14-10-3 419 12
14. St. Lawrence 15-7-6 416 16
15. Providence 14-8-4 280 19
16. Cornell 12-6-2 244 14
17. Notre Dame 14-9-3 221 15
18. Wisconsin 13-8-1 93 NR
19. Quinnipiac 14-11-2 81 17
20. Michigan Tech 16-9-7 73 NR
Others receiving votes: Air Force 51, Omaha 41, St. Cloud State 36, Bemidji State 30,
Minnesota State 13, Yale 4, Miami 3.
USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll
Rk. School (1st-place votes) Record Pts. PR
1. Minnesota Duluth (30) 17-5-4 506 1
2. Denver (4) 18-6-4 472 3
3. Boston University 17-7-2 437 2
4. Penn State 16-4-2 363 4
5. Union 18-6-2 349 5
6. Harvard 14-5-2 329 9
7. Minnesota 15-7-2 321 6
8. Boston College 17-9-2 249 11
9. Western Michigan 14-7-3 244 10
10. Massachusetts-Lowell 15-9-3 198 7
11. Ohio State 12-6-6 176 8
12. North Dakota 14-10-3 135 12
13. Vermont 16-8-2 111 13
14. St. Lawrence 15-7-6 97 NR
15. Providence 14-8-4 51 NR
Others receiving votes: Cornell 19, Notre Dame 16, St. Cloud State 3,
Wisconsin 2, Quinnipiac 1.

