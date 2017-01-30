North Dakota Falls in USCHO Poll After Series Split

UND ranked 13th as they prepare to host SCSU.

by Mike McCann

Courtesy UND Athletics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota men’s hockey team held its ground in one national poll and dipped one spot in another following a National Collegiate Hockey Conference split at Colorado College last weekend.

North Dakota remained No. 12 in today’s USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll, while dropping one spot to No. 13 in the USCHO.com rankings that were also released today. The Fighting Hawks defeated unranked CC 5-2 last Friday before falling 3-0 on Saturday.

Minnesota Duluth topped both national polls after overtaking Boston University in the USCHO rankings.

UND will host unranked St. Cloud State Feb. 3-4 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.