One Moorhead Man Is Injured After A Stabbing

Moorhead Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night

by Morgan Parrish

Moorhead police are investigating a stabbing that put one man in the hospital.

Moorhead officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of 15th Avenue North shortly before 8 o’clock Saturday night.

Fortunately, a Minnesota State Trooper was patrolling an area nearby when the injured male waived him down.

“When Moorhead officers got there they found the trooper with a 24 year old male who sustained multiple stab wounds,” said Lieutenant Chris Carey with the Moorhead Police.

The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

According to police, none of his injuries were life threatening.

Police say a 30-year-old woman is the one responsible for the man’s injuries.

The woman and victim were acquaintances.

What police don’t know yet, is what lead up to the stabbing.

“At this point they’re not even calling him a victim yet until we understand exactly what happened in this case. We don’t know if there’s one that was a primary aggressor or the other. We don’t know a motive at this point. We’re trying to work through that to understand why the stabbing occurred,” said Lt. Carey.

However, Moorhead police says the city has no reason to feel concerned and that this wasn’t a random act.

“In this case, they knew each other, this is an isolated incident. I don’t think there’s any reason to fear public safety with this person,” said Lt. Carey.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The Moorhead Police Department says they hope to have a full report of the investigation by tomorrow morning.