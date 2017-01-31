Davies Girls and Boys Basketball Take Down Fargo North at Home Girls win 75-42, boys win 80-63 January 31, 2017 by Mike McCann Watch the video to see highlights from Davies’ boys and girls basketball teams as they each beat Fargo North, as seen on KVRR Sports. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post HS Basketball Roundup: Haiby Nets Career-High 44 i... Lawmakers Seek to Lighten Marijuana Penalties in N... Fargo Police Make Arrest on Robbery Suspects Coach of the Week: Davies Hockey’s Scott Pet...