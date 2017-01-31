Fargo Police Investigating Assault in Essentia Health Parking Lot

by Erin Wencl

Fargo Police are searching for three suspects after an assault in an Essentia Health parking lot.

Police were called to the 3000 block of 32nd Avenue South where the 19-year-old victim says he was assaulted and his cellphone and jacket were taken.

Police say the suspects are described as one white female and two black males.

All of the parties involved knew each other and the victim says two of the suspects ran away while the third drove away in a dark colored SUV.

“We’re getting a little bit of information from the victim,” said Sergeant Jim Van Lith with the Fargo Police Department. “As I said, they’re recently acquainted and we’re working with the hospital security to get video of the outside parking lots.”

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

They called out a K9 team but so far have not located the suspects.