Fargo Police Make Arrest on Robbery Suspects

The two suspects allegedly pointed a gun at their victim before throwing him out of their car

by Erin Wencl

Fargo Police make an arrest of two suspects in an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon.

Police say 23-year-old Peter Fineboy and 20-year-old Hutchingson Davies approached the victim on the 2500 block of Broadway North and offered him a ride.

The victim says the men pointed a gun at him and demanded money before throwing him out of the car on the 600 block of 23rd Street South.

Police say the victim took a picture of the license plate as the car drove away.

Fineboy and Davies are in the Cass County Jail awaiting charges.