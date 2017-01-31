Red River Valley Fair Announces Grandstand Artists

The Red River Valley Fair announced that Granger Smith will take the Grandstand Stage on Tuesday, July 11th and LoCash will take the Grandstand Stage Thursday, July 13th.

by Joe Radske

The Red River Valley Fair will take place from Tuesday, July 11th – Sunday, July 16th at the fairgrounds [located at 1805 Main Ave W.] in West Fargo.

Grandstand shows are free with your paid gate admission or Mega Ride Pass.

Gate admission is just 10 dollars for adults (12 and older), 5 dollars for kids (6-11) and free for kids five and younger.

The Red River Valley Fair will be offering free gate admission from 11 am – 1 pm each week day of the fair. Mega Ride passes are available for purchase online or at the Fair office.

Mega Ride passes are just $50 through March 31st.

The price then increases to $65 on April 1st, when passes are available at local Petro Serve USA locations, online and at the Fair office.

Mega Ride passes include gate admission, unlimited carnival rides and grandstand shows.Learn mroe about the Red River Valley Fair lineup, ticket prices, entertainment, events and activities online at redrivervalleyfair.com.