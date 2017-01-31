Thinking Green: Bamboo

GREENWASHING HAPPENS EVERYWHERE. DON'T BE BAMBOO-ZLED; BUY THE BEST.

by Emily Welker

Bamboo is big. It’s in your sheets, your clothes, your kitchen items, even making up your kitchen counters — to say nothing of your cutting boards and let’s not forget growing in your garden.

But when you go to buy, how can you be certain you’re buying something that’s truly green, as in, “good for the planet”? Danny Lipford shows us how we can grow good vibes with Mother Earth when we buy the right kind of sustainable bamboo products.