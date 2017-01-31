Two Investigations of Thief River Falls Hockey Players Result in Game Forfeitures

TRF School Superintendent says due to Minnesota privacy laws, he cannot give further information on the investigations

by TJ Nelson

Courtesy: Thief River Falls High School Website

Two investigations of hockey programs in Thief River Falls have resulted in a number of games being forfeited.

According to Thief River Falls School Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom, high school and JV players were told last night they will forfeit games on Thursday and Saturday.

The JV team will also forfeit a game tonight.

He would not say what the investigation involved.

Thief River Falls Police Chief Dick Wittenberg says a separate investigation is focused on the Bantam A team, an 8th and 9th grade youth hockey program.

He would only say it involves inappropriate behavior.