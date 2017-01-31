UND Stands Together After President Trump’s Latest Immigration Ban

A vigil was held at UND for students to comfort one another after President Trump's latest immigration ban

by Morgan Parrish

A vigil was held this afternoon on campus to show support for international students in the wake of the travel ban.

UND recently sent out an email to the campus cautioning international students to avoid out of country travel for the time being.

This was following President Trump signing an executive order restricting entry into the U.S for citizens of seven countries.

The university held a vigil on campus to demonstrate support for international students where faculty and students had the opportunity to voice their feelings.

One student who is an immigrant herself explains the importance of supporting one another during times like these.

“I came out to the vigil today because I think it’s important to show support to international students I think it’s important to show support for Muslim students. I’m personally an immigrant so this could affect me,” said UND Student, Queen Ngale.

“It happened to be that the campus already organized a lecture today on the topic of diversity so we thought that would be an opportunity that we should not over look to make sure we can blend these two conversations that’s happening in our culture right now,” said Assistant Professor, Sheila Liming.

UND latest motto is one with UND hoping that everybody stands together and supports one another.