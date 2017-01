Valley City 9th Grader Dies

Valley City High School 9th grader David Lynch died Monday afternoon at the local hospital.

by Joe Radske

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Valley City High School 9th grader David Lynch died Monday afternoon at the local hospital. The cause of his death has not yet been released.

According to School Superintdent Josh Johnson,ambulance and police were called to the school around 12:30 p.m.

Valley City Police say the call was medical.

Johnson said grief counselors were on hand for students in the Valley City School District.