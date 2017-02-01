HS Stars Shine in Spotlight of National Signing Day West Fargo Honors 17 Student-Athletes February 1, 2017 by Mike McCann Watch the video to see analysis and reaction on local high school stars signing NLIs on National Signing Day, as shown on KVRR Sports. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Johnson, Reyes Earn More All-America Honors NDSU Women Hope for Fresh Start in Conference Play Bison Men Aim for Season Sweep against IUPUI Red River Valley Fair Announces Grandstand Artists