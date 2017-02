LIVE: FeBROary Event For Men’s Health

Fargo Billiards and Gastropub Hosts Event to Benefit the Essentia Health Foundation

by Jackie Kelly

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks to Fargo Billiards and Gastropub’s marketing manager, JJ Gordon, about the FeBROary event.

Proceeds from this event go to cancer research for men’s health at the Essentia Health Foundation.

The event hosts ten different local breweries for sampling and Men’s Hair Co. for beard trimmings and shavings.