LIVE: Relive The NDSU Dynasty With Bison Illustrated

Magazine's Latest Issue Celebrates Five Straight Championships

by Adam Ladwig

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig talks with Joe Kerlin, the editor of Bison Illustrated magazine.

They’re releasing a commemorative issue about NDSU’s five straight FCS national championships.

The magazine will be available for free at sites all over the F-M area.

You can also subscribe to have the magazine sent to your home at www.bisonillustrated.com.