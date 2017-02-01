Man Arrested After Running from Scene of Accident Near Dawson 50-year-old James Dewy was arrested for not having liability insurance February 1, 2017 by TJ Nelson A man was arrested after fleeing an accident on I-94 Tuesday night near Dawson, North Dakota. The highway patrol says 50-year-old James Dewey of Tappen rolled his SUV into the eastbound lane and was hit by a semi. Dewey fled the scene on foot but was found a short time later. He was treated for minor injuries and arrested for not having liability insurance. He was charged a week ago with driving on a suspended license and under the influence. His passenger was taken to a Bismarck hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old Lake Park, Minnesota man, was not hurt. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+More