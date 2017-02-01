Sculpture Artist of Minnesota’s Mary Tyler Moore Statue Dies

Gwendolyn Gillen, 76, passed away in Madison Wisconsin

by TJ Nelson

In an odd twist of fate, the artist who created the bronze sculpture of Mary Tyler Moore that is located in downtown Minneapolis has died.

Gwendolyn Gillen died Friday in hospice care in Madison, Wisconsin.

She was 76.

She passed away just two days after legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore died at the age of 80.

Gillen’s sculpture celebrating “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has become a Minneapolis landmark.

It was dedicated on Nicollet Mall in 2002.

The statue is now on display in the Minneapolis Visitor Center during mall reconstruction.