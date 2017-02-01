Senator Heitkamp Crosses Party Lines to Confirm President’s Pick for Secretary of State

Rex Tillerson is a former CEO of Exxon Mobil

by TJ Nelson

The Republican-led Senate has confirmed Rex Tillerson as President Trump’s secretary of state.

Senators voted 56-43 largely along party lines to approve Tillerson’s nomination to be the nation’s chief diplomat.

He is the former CEO of Exxon Mobil.

They got help from several Democrats who crossed party lines including Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

“And I will tell you that I think he will be, when necessary, a countervailing voice in this administration and that’s why I voted for him,” said Senator Heitkamp.

Republican Senator John Hoeven said Tillerson has the statesmanlike demeanor to represent our nation’s values and interests in a complex and dangerous world.