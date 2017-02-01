Shoppers Help Raise Thousands to Fight Hunger

More than $40,000 raised by shoppers at checkout for the Great Plains Food Bank

by Nick Broadway

Shoppers at Hornbacher’s helped raise more than $44,000 to help feed the hungry.

The grocery store chain collected donations from people at the checkouts from November 30th to December 27th last year.

They presented a check for the money they collected to the Great Plains Food Bank.

The president of Hornbacher’s says they are overwhelmed by the community’s support for their sixth annual Feed Hope campaign.

“One dollar is the majority of donations, but there are people that put on five and ten dollars just because it’s Christmas time and they want to make sure everybody gets fed,” said Hornbacher’s president Matt Leiseth.

This drive has raised a grand total of $286,000 over the past six years.