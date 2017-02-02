Warm Up Your Valentine

Get fit and get friendly at the 5K/10K Cupid's Chase.

by Emily Welker

When it’s cold outside and you’re looking to warm up your sweetie for Valentine’s Day, there’s no better way than to do it with the Cupid Chase.

The 5k and 10k run is an early-season warmup to the Fargo Marathon sponsored by Essentia Health , and organizer Mark Knutson dropped by to visit with us live in-studio on the morning show to talk about the perks of hitting the road to run hand in hand with your very own Cupid — or maybe make a match with a fellow runner just in time for Valentine’s.

http://www.fargomarathon.com/CUPID.html